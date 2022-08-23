Merseyside Police have named the nine year-old girl shot dead in a house in the Knotty Ash area of Liverpool on Monday - the shooting occurred 15 years to the day when 11 year-old Liverpool school boy Rhys Jones was shot dead on his way home from football practice on August 22, 2007.

Girl, 9, dies after Liverpool house shooting:

Merseyside Police has launched a murder investigation after nine year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead at a house in Kingsheath Avenue in Liverpool on Monday evening.

Merseyside Police were called to the property in the Knotty Ash area at around 10pm on Monday, following reports of gunshots from inside the house.

Officers investigating the shooting confirmed a man was taken to hospital after suffering a gunshot injury to his body and a woman was also hospitalised following a gunshot injury to her hand.

Assistant Chief Constable, Jenny Sims, has said: “This crime is abhorrent and our communities must come forward and tell us who is responsible."

What happened in the Knotty Ash area?

According to Merseyside Police, officers were called to a house in Kingsheath Avenue in the Knotty Ash area, at 10:00 pm on Monday August 22.

According to reports received by police, “an unknown male had fired a gun inside a property”.

Olivia suffered a fatal gunshot to the chest and was taken to hospital in a critical condition. She later died.

Two other individuals were shot at the scene.

A man endured a gunshot wound to the body while a woman sustained a gunshot injury to the hand. Both individuals were transferred to hospital.

The police have informed Olivia’s next of kin who is currently being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

What have the Merseyside Police said?

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims described the death of the innocent girl as “shocking”.

She said: "Our thoughts and condolences go to her family and friends at this very difficult time. No parent should ever have to suffer the loss of a child in these dreadful circumstances.

“This cowardly individual does not deserve to be walking the streets and I would urge those who know anything to speak to us and tell us what they know so that we can put the person responsible behind bars where they belong.”

The police have opened a murder investigation and put a cordon in place.

“We are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry as a matter of urgency and would ask for dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from anyone who lives, works or was visiting the area of Kingsheath Avenue last night,” said ACC, Jenny Sims.

What else has been said?

Many locals have expressed their sadness at the tragic event which occurred on the same day as the 15th anniversary of the murder of Rhys Jones.

The mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, described the Knotty Ash incident as an “appalling act of evil”.

“Fifteen years to the day that Rhys Jones was murdered, another innocent child of our city becomes a victim to gun crime. Has nothing been learned? Enough is enough.”

In a tweet, Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside, Kim Johnson, said:

“We have a long way to go to eradicate VAWG: the murder of Ashley Dale, the 30-year old woman in Kirkby and now a 9-year old girl. We cannot be indifferent to these violent episodes and must step up the fight against #VAWG. ”

Whilst speaking with BBC Radio 4, Labour MP for Liverpool Wavertree, Paula Barker, called for Liverpudliuans to come forward with information.

“There is a culture within the city that people shouldn’t grass on each other. What I would say very clearly is if anyone has any information about any of the murders in the city in recent weeks then please contact Merseyside police or Crimestoppers,” she said.