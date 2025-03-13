The iconic Grafton Rooms nightclub in Liverpool is set for demolition after receiving the backing of Historic England, paving the way for a new housing development.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Major renovation plans for one of Liverpool’s former iconic nightclubs will be encouraged to go ahead after winning the approval from heritage experts. Earlier this week, the city council’s planning committee tentatively gave the go-ahead to recommend 90 apartments in a six storey development on the site once occupied by The Grafton on West Derby Road, Kensington.

The historic venue, located next to The Olympia, opened in 1924 as a ballroom and later became a legendary nightclub – hosting acts like The Beatles and Duke Ellington. However, it is currently vacant and derelict, having been closed as a club for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While city councillors warmly welcomed proposals to redevelop the site, the plans were briefly put on hold after officials omitted any consultation with Historic England from their report. The heritage body has now confirmed it will back the plans for the site, next to the Grade II listed Olympia.

The local authority is duty bound to run the plans past the body, which forms part of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, because of its proximity to a listed building. In a statement, Catherine Dewar of Historic England said: “Liverpool Council wrote to us on March 11 to consult us on proposals to largely demolish The Grafton Rooms to provide new homes.

“We’ve prioritised our assessment of the plans and today we’ve responded to say that we’re not objecting to these proposals. The Grafton Rooms is not a listed building but we do have an interest in protecting the setting of the Grade II* Olympia Social Club next door, which is a wonderful example of the work of Frank Matcham, the country’s most celebrated Edwardian theatre architect.

The Grafton Ballroom (or Grafton Rooms). | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

“We recognise the benefits that the proposal’s new housing will bring for the area and we value the retention of the well-known façade of The Grafton Rooms as part of the project’s vision. We are committed to working alongside local authorities and developers to find new and viable uses for Liverpool’s much-loved heritage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023 Equans Regeneration submitted plans to Liverpool Council to turn the site into a housing development made up of 90 apartments over a six-storey block. The scheme would comprise 47 one and 43 two-bedroom rent-to-buy apartments constructed, to be managed by affordable housing provider Sovini.

Officials acknowledged how the site has been vacant for more than 15 years and presents a health and safety hazard in its current state, described as “an eyesore.” Agent Brad Wiseman told the committee how regeneration of the location would provide “the investment that is desperately needed to transform the site, give it a new identity and deliver new affordable homes for city’s residents.”

Mr Wiseman said the development would only be made possible by the receipt of grant funding from Homes England. There are hopes initial work – subject to Historic England approval – could start quickly but major transformative options would not begin until Homes England cash had been received.