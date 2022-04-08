Grand National 2022: What those who dressed to impressed had to say on Ladies Day

Fascinators at the ready! It’s fabulous Friday at Aintree.

Renowned not only for the action on the course but the fashion and entertainment off it, this is the original Ladies Day - an institution.

The second day of the Randox Grand National is one of the most popular race days in the calendar. From big hats to high heels, the only option is to dress to impress.

We spoke to racegoers on a glorious day at Aintree and this is what they said...

‘We’ve got the sun with us today. It’s all good’

Alice tells us why she loves Ladies Day

Alice said: "We're so happy to be back today after the pandemic. We haven't been since 2019, so we're just going to have the most fabulous time with these fabulous ladies. We've got the sun with us today. It's all good."

‘We’ve missed it the past couple of years’

Faith tells us why she loves Ladies Day

Faith said: "We've been coming here for about 25 years or more, and it's great to be back like everybody else. We've missed it the past couple of years, and it's lovely to be out again."

‘I just absolutely love Ladies Day at the races’

Shailene tells us why she loves Ladies Day