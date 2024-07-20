Gravity MAX Liverpool Celebrates Its First Birthday with a Weekend of Fun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gravity MAX is thrilled to invite the people of Liverpool to celebrate its first birthday with an exciting weekend of events at its Liverpool ONE site. Join the Gravity MAX team on Friday 9th August and Saturday 10th August, for two days filled with family fun and an unforgettable neon party on the stunning roof terrace.

The festivities kick off on Friday 9th August with a Family Fun Day from 12pm to 4pm. Bring the whole family and enjoy a variety of entertaining activities on the roof terrace. There will be games, roaming performing acts, live music, and face painting to ensure a fun-filled day for all ages. Whether visitors prefer to book a table in advance or simply walk in, everyone is welcome to join in the celebration.

On Saturday, 10th August, the Family Fun Day continues from 12pm to 4pm, offering another chance to enjoy the same great entertainment and activities. For those looking to make the most of the day, Gravity is also offering an Early Bird special – book any activity before 12pm on Saturday or Sunday and receive a 25% discount. Take advantage of this offer to experience the exciting activities at a reduced rate, then head up to the roof terrace to continue the fun.

The celebration reaches its peak on Saturday evening with a Neon Party on the Terrace from 8pm to midnight. Those planning to attend can reserve their spot via Eventbrite and join Gravity for an electrifying night. The terrace will be alive with a DJ, face painting, and a vibrant neon dress code. Don’t miss this chance to dance the night away under the stars.

Harvey Jenkinson, co-founder and CEO of Gravity, commented: “Gravity MAX’s first birthday is not just a milestone but a chance to thank the Liverpool community for its support. We look forward to celebrating with everyone and making the weekend an unforgettable experience!”

To book attendance at the Family Fun Day please visit and specify Roof Terrace: https://booking.bmileisure.com/gravityliverpool/book/product-list?pageId=120327470

To book the Early Bird special, please visit and use discount code CHIRP25: https://gravity-global.com/max/liverpool

To book for the Neon Party, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/neon-party-at-gravity-max-liverpool-tickets-944922166637#:~:text=About%20this%20event,of%20electrifying%20fun%20and%20entertainment.&text=Important%20Information%3A,strictly%20for%20over%2018s%20only.