Green Day’s frontman Billie Joe Armstong has been spotted in Liverpool, enjoying what appears to be a whistle stop tour of all things Fab Four.

The legendary American Idiot singer paid a visit to the iconic Cavern Club on Tuesday (January 7), which is widely regarded as the place The Beatles began their journey to global stardom.

Performing at the original site almost 300 times between 1961 and 1963, the Cavern Club on Mathew Street is now visited by Beatles fans from around the world - including rock royalty.

In a post on social media, the Cavern Club shared a photo of Billie Joe Armstrong posing with a pint, alongside the caption: “When rock legends come to visit. Billie Joe Armstrong at The Cavern Club.” The Green Day singer was also seen enjoying and filming a live cover of his very own song Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).

And, it seems the 52-year-old has a passion for all things the Beatles as a spokesperson for Strawberry Fields confirmed he also paid a visit to their site in Woolton on Tuesday.