A grieving mum has spoken of the agonising wait to bring her son’s body home after he died suddenly. Ethan Dowden, from Allerton, was found lifeless in bed at his nan’s home on Saturday, October 4.

Ethan, who worked at Jacob’s cracker factory in Aintree, was found unresponsive by his girlfriend at around noon, and was tragically pronounced dead at the scene. The 23-year-old had been training to be a welder before he died.

His devastated family are currently awaiting the results of a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death. It is understood these may not be released until the new year.

Ethan’s mum Helen, 47, told the LDRS how his body was only released to come home on October 30. His funeral has been arranged for November 3.

Speaking previously, she offered a loving tribute to her son. Helen said: “Ethan was such a pleasant boy. Everybody commented on his manners and how kind he was, how sensible he was. He was a happy soul but he had his dark demons, mental health wise. He loved being outdoors, he loved camping out by himself.

“Everyone that met Ethan fell in love with him. He had this smile, this laugh. He was such a special boy. Anyone that met my son always said how lovely he was and how polite and well-mannered. He had a lot of respect for people. He hated to see anyone suffer.”

The delay in bringing Ethan home was added to as Helen pleaded with housing provider Torus to resolve issues in her property on Maybury Way. A wait on work being done meant she had to leave Ethan’s body at a funeral home for an additional two days.

She said: “I’m so grateful I have a roof over my head but I’ve raised so many issues and they’ve not been done. I’ve been left with a house that looks a mess and my son has had to come home to that.

“I’ve been left with a concrete floor, it’s really impacted my mental health. I had no flooring so my step uncle had to rip up his own carpet so it would look decent for Ethan to come home to.

“I haven’t got the funds to sort these things out, I’ve just been trying to get him home and arrange his funeral.” A gofundme page was set up to help Ethan’s family following his sudden death.

The page, set up by a family friend, raised more than £2,800. Initially a target of £800 had been set for the fund.

Ethan had planned to take part in an Ultra White Collar Boxing match for the The Mental Health Foundation and Make-A-Wish UK at the Liverpool Olympia in December. A friend has now stepped forward to take his place.

In a statement, Margaret Goddard, Torus group assets director, said: “We understand this is a difficult time for Ms Dowden and her family, and we offer our deepest condolences for the loss of her son. Torus undertook a Stock Condition Survey on Ms Dowden’s property in July 2024, which confirmed that the property was in a good state of repair.

“We are aware of the concerns raised by Ms Dowden, and we have been working with Ms Dowden to agree on which issues need to be addressed in her home and to agree on mutually convenient times and dates to complete these works. We made it a priority to support Ms Dowden’s request to bring forward the repair date for her living room floor from the original agreed date of November 3 to October 9.

“The repair work would require three days to complete. Our team was able to start work on the first day to prepare the floor but has since faced difficulties gaining access to the home to complete the agreed works, which is understandable given the circumstances. We have contacted Ms Dowden to make arrangements to access her home to complete the works, and we remain committed to working with Ms Dowden to resolve these issues as quickly as possible.”