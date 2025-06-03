Grim photos show 'widespread evidence of mouse activity' at Merseyside wedding venue

Mouse droppings were found throughout the kitchen of a “timeless” Wirral wedding venue as grim photos revealed the true extent of the problem.

The Masonic Hall in Wallasey was built in 1911 with a choice of different function suites. According to the wedding planning website Hitched, “infused with natural light and understated refinement, Wallasey Masonic Hall is a timeless space for a ceremony and wedding reception.”

However, the hall was slammed in its latest food hygiene inspection by Wirral Council, which saw the venue given the lowest possible rating of zero. Inspectors on March 26 said urgent improvement was necessary, and the business voluntarily closed. The venue’s secretary told the LDRS they had acted immediately to address the issues, spending £80,000 on improvement works.

The latest food hygiene report, seen by the LDRS following a Freedom of Information request, said a voluntary prohibition notice had been served in March, “closing the premises due to the discovery of widespread evidence of mouse activity throughout the premises.” The business received the worst possible scores for food hygiene in all areas.

One of the photos taken by inspectors in March which saw Wallasey's Masonic Hall given a zero star food hygiene rating. | Wirral Council

The report said droppings were found throughout the kitchen, rear prep room, and pan store, adding: “Mouse droppings were found on the floor behind and under equipment, fridges, freezers, workbenches, and fittings.

“Droppings were also found on the shelf next to plates and food containers in the kitchen, on the worktop in the rear preparation area next to the food mixer, in the kitchen on the shelves next to food in packets and a box of bread, and in the pan store to the side of the washing machine.

“You were not aware of the infestation, and there was no evidence that your pest control contractor had been recently as their last report was dated December 2023 and no other paperwork was available in your records.”

One of the photos taken by inspectors in March which saw Wallasey's Masonic Hall given a zero star food hygiene rating. | Wirral Council

The report said pest activity had to be controlled and monitored, particularly as the Masonic Hall is an old building and adequate procedures needed to be in place. The report added: “Food in open packaging, serving plates, bowls and utensils/food equipment had been left out uncovered and mouse droppings were found on shelves around these items.

“You did not therefore, have suitable controls in place to protect food, and/or equipment from contamination by mice, which are known carriers of disease and food poisoning bacteria.”

The business was given 11 instructions on how to address these pest issues. Concerns were also raised about sauces, including horseradish, sweet chilli, and mustard that did not have a date of when they had been opened.

On top of this, inspectors said: “The stock control for other items was poor too, as you were not always following your own system to date code food you make in-house. This is not acceptable.” This included two tubs of parmesan cheese, three meat pies, and grated vegan cheese.

A number of holes were also found in the walls and floor, which could have been how mice were accessing the building. Inspectors also said dirty equipment was found and “the walls at skirting height behind some of the workbenches were dirty with grease, dust and a general build up of grime.”

One of the photos taken by inspectors in March which saw Wallasey's Masonic Hall given a zero star food hygiene rating. | Wirral Council

The legs of ovens were found to be “dirty and caked in grime and dirt” while mouse droppings, food, and grime were found near a fridge. The carpet in the bar area was found to need a clean, and concerns were raised around allergen handling.

The report also said: “It was obvious that thorough deep cleaning does not happen regularly, as there were shelves and units that were covered with grease, grime, droppings, and general dust. All surfaces in the kitchen must be cleaned and sanitised regularly.”

During the visit, no mouse activity was found in the bar area, meaning that area could stay open using bottled, canned, or draught drinks. Glassware would need to be washed and sanitised.

Mike Ireland, the secretary for the Wallasey Masonic Hall, said the venue had recently spent £80,000 completely renewing and redesigning the kitchen to a high standard. He told the LDRS: “Having had a five-star rating for the last 15 years, we are proud of our record and to be inspected but horrified to find the signs of a mouse, especially as we have regular pest control inspections.

“We immediately and voluntarily closed the kitchen. Our regular pest control company found that it appeared to be a single mouse that had come in the open back door and not a true infestation. However, we carried out a thorough and intense scrub down of all surfaces and removal/cleaning/replacement of all cookers/fridges/freezers etc. All non-frozen food was discarded, etc.

“The inspector returned on Monday 31st March at our request and gave us a clean bill of health to reopen. However, it will be August before they can inspect again to give us back our five stars.”