My lovely pup didn't make it as a guide dog but he's right where he's meant to be

A gorgeous Liverpool dog didn’t make it as a guide dog but he’s never forgotten his training and is “right where he’s meant to be”.

Labrador Retriever cross Joey didn't make the cut as a guide dog which meant owner Izzy Rosenblatt, 32, was able to keep him as a pet. But despite not being successful, the seven-year-old dog hasn't forgotten his training and loves to grip onto Izzy's clothing with his lips and follow her around.

Izzy, a trainee therapist, from Liverpool, said: "He does it all the time. He'll automatically cling on. He puts the end of whatever you are wearing between his lips. He'll walk around with you - it's the sweetest thing."

Joey came to train as a guide dog with Izzy and her parents - Cheryl, 59, and Paul, 69, - when he was just six weeks old. But the family noticed that Joey wasn't as confident or outgoing and he wasn't able to pass the assessment to become a guide dog or other service dog. The family were given the option to keep Joey as a pet instead.

Ex-guide dog Labrador Retriever cross Joey. An ex-guide dog can't forget how to guide - and holds onto his owner's clothing wherever he goes | Izzy Rosenblatt / SWNS

Izzy said: "He was a bit fearful of certain people. Originally my mum said no. I put my foot down and said we have to keep the dog."

Now Joey is a happy as the family pet but hasn't forgotten all his training - and always stays close on walks.

"I don't put him on the lead - he's always next to me. it's in his nature to listen and retrieve. He's such a good boy,” Izzy added.

Joey even pulls at Izzy's clothes to 'guide' her around and even tries to pull her to safety when he is scared. When Izzy has been outside with Joey so he can go to the toilet and a firework or loud noise has gone off, he's immediately gone to pull her inside.

Izzy said: "He's really anxious and terrified of fireworks. He'll pull me in to safety. He'll actually tug me in - that's just so cute."

She added that in all seven years of having Joey - he's only done one naughty thing. She explained "We had a big celebration and there was an hour where none of us where in the living room.

"We came back and Joey had eaten the whole plate of smoked salmon and a block of cheese."

Izzy feels Joey's story is a "lovely metaphor that there is always an alternative path".

"Just because you were meant to do something doesn't mean that's what you have to do. People always say 'he's right where he's meant to be'."