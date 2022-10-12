Liverpool is full of paranormal activity, with locals telling tales of ghost sightings.
Halloween is just around the corner, and fans of everything paranormal may be after a truly spooky experience.
Rather than visiting a pumpkin patch or a Halloween party, Merseyside is full of spots that locals swear are haunted.
From ghost sightings to witches, we’ve got a list of the most haunted places in Merseyside.
1. St James Cemetery
St James Cemetery is said to be one of the most haunted places in Liverpool, with sightings of a vampire and ghosts. Previously a sandstone quarry, the area became a graveyard in 1829 and closed in 1936. Home to over 50,000 bodies, locals swear they’ve seen ghostly figures.
2. Adelphi Hotel
The site on which the Britannia Adelphi Hotel is built became a hotel in the 1820s. The original hotel was later demolished and the Adelphi is still open to guests today. However, there have been many reported sightings of a 15-year-old boy who died in an accident in 1961. He can be seen dressed as a pageboy, roaming the corridors.
3. Queensway Tunnel
Built between 1925 and 1934, many people are said to have seen a young female hitchhiker in the tunnel between Liverpool and Birkenhead. A young woman reportedly died in the tunnel in the 1960s and locals believe she is attempting to get out.
4. William Mackenzie Pyramid
Located in St Andrews’ Church graveyard is a pyramid shaped tomb, where William Mackenzie was buried. Mackenzie was a railway worker who died 1851 and the tomb was erected in his honour in 1868. Many people are said to have seen his ghost lurking by the pyramid, with sightings as far back as 1871,