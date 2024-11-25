A much-loved Wirral pub has been handed The Heswall Society Outstanding Building Award.

Unused for over a decade, the former Heswall Police Station was transformed into The Harry Beswick pub by North West brewery, Hydes, and opened to the public a year ago after a £3.6m revamp. The award recognises the brewery’s commitment to ‘preserving and revitalising the historic building that has been a part of Heswall for generations’.

Named after the local architect known for his Edwardian designs of public buildings, The Harry Beswick was originally built in 1911, incorporating the local stone that was once common in the construction of such buildings on the Wirral.

Born in 1856, Harry Beswick was county architect for nearby Chester from 1895 until 1926 and was responsible for designing over 40 buildings including numerous police stations and school buildings.

The Heswall Society says the ‘meticulous’ renovation of the much-loved local landmark has preserved the building’s architectural integrity while ‘enhancing its appeal and functionality for modern-day patrons’. Many of the building’s original features were retained, with design enhancements and nostalgic touches added to reflect the station’s proud police force history.

Dr Steve Anderson, Chair of the Heswall Society, added: “The Harry Beswick pub is a shining example of how heritage sites can evolve to meet contemporary needs while respecting their original features.”

The Harry Beswick can be found on Telegraph Road, Heswall, and is open from 12.00pm each day.

