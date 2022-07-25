Police have confirmed a body was recovered from the River Mersey.

A week after the disappearance of Haydn Griffths, the police have confirmed that a body has been recovered.

It was reported that Haydn Griffiths went swimming at Derby Pool in New Brighton with a friend last Tuesday, the hottest recorded day.

A huge search party of, reportedly, over 100 people went to look for the man.

Haydn Griffiths

However, the police confirmed that a body was found in the River Mersey on Sunday night.

Here’s what the police and family have said about the case so far.

Who is Haydn Griffiths?

Haydn Griffiths is a 23 year old man who went missing while swimming near Derby Pool in New Brighton.

When and where was he last seen?

It was reported that Haydn Griffiths was last seen Tuesday 19 July while swimming towards the coast of New Brighton.

What have the police said about the case?

A Merseyside Police spokesperson confirmed that the body of a man had been found on Sunday night.

The statement said: “A man’s body was located in the River Mersey by Coastguard close to the Pier Head shortly before 8pm yesterday.”

The spokesperson added that the death is being treated as “unexplained” and that ‘a post mortem examination will take place to establish the cause.”

The statement also read: “Haydn’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers from Merseyside Police at this sad time.”

The police also confirmed that the body had yet to be formally identified.

What are the details surrounding the discovery of a man’s body who disappeared ‘swimming to wind farm’?

An alarm was raised by another swimmer who made it safely to shore in New Brighton at 10:30pm on Tuesday 19 July 2022.

A huge search went underway with community members, the coastguard, police, and fire department involved, however, the search was called off on Wednesday 20 July at 5pm.

It was reported that around 100 joined the search party last week.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) released a statement confirming that they had carried out an extensive search including in areas such as Liverpool Bay, Leasowe Bay and the River Mersey.

Following the initial search the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the missing man had not been found and the search had been suspended.

A spokesperson for the agency said: "Our thoughts and those of all our coastguard colleagues are with the family and friends of the missing man."

On Monday 24 July 2022, it was confirmed that a body had been found on Sunday night, however it had yet to be formally identified.

What have the Griffiths family said?

Megan Griffiths spoke on her missing brother stating that she believes: "he got stung by a jellyfish, which Maria [who Haydn was swimming with] said he got sent into a shock and got cramp in both of his legs.”

She went on to describe her brother and an “athlete” and said: “Haydn is so strong. The RNLI coastguard have been incredible and the search party have been amazing.”

“This is the most important search in the whole wide world as my incredible baby brother is out there. He is the strongest human I’ve ever met and I know he’s out there fighting.”

Hayd Griffiths’ family have since confirmed the tragic news that the body found was his.

Big Sister Megan Griffiths took to social media to share a picture of the two together.

The caption of the post read “I love you brother”. In the post Megan Griffiths added a tribute to her brother and thanked everyone who rallied to help look for Haydn.

Megan said: "Thank you all so so much for your love , support, positivity, hope and determination. Haydn’s body has revealed itself.

"I prefer to think of it as the shell where his soul once lived. He was found last night by Pier Head in Liverpool.