Here’s the top five most popular dog breeds in the North West

Dogs are family, from one-of-a-kind mixed breeds to posh purebreds. The Dog People recently revealed data of the most popular breeds by region.
In the North West, a surprise underdog came in at number one.
Popular breeds that surprisingly didn’t make the cut are the Labrador, voted the UK’s most loved dog, Dachshund, King Cavalier and the Pomeranian.
Read on to see if your pawed best friend made the top 5.
1. Cockapoo
Cockapoo’s have plenty of brilliant characteristics, they’re intelligent, attentive, and overall friendly with both people and other animals. Soft-hearted and loyal, it’s no surprise the North West adores this dog.
2. French Bulldog
Frenchies are a popular companion for many reasons, they are small with a huge personality and can adapt to any home life, and although walks are needed, they don’t need a huge amount of exercise (they will probably burn a lot of energy off with how much they play!) Fun to train and social animals, they make a great choice.
3. Jack Russell Terrier
Although they play by their own rules and patience is needed when training, its worth it, as this breed is great with other dogs and children.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Beagle
Nationally coming in at 18, but people in the North West seem to love the beagle. They are synonymous with hunting and are very protective of their owners, making them a popular choice for a family addition.
Photo: Getty Image