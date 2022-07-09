Soak up the atmosphere over a slice of homemade cake whilst artists and makers work on bespoke pieces in the open studios.

A creative oasis in the heart of the city, MerseyMade is one of Liverpool’s hidden gems.

Visitors can explore a treasure trove of delights from over 100 local businesses, ranging from original paintings, prints and jewellery to homeware and gifts.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests can also soak up the atmosphere over a slice of homemade cake whilst artists and makers work on bespoke pieces in the open studios.

Celebrating its third anniversary at the end of this year, it’s located in the historic Chancery Building on the corner of Paradise Street, steps away from Liverpool ONE.

Supporting local creatives

Vicky Gawith

MerseyMade Founder, Vicky Gawith, said: "The concept here is all about supporting independent businesses. It's to help other creatives who might be working in lock-ups in their houses and garages and within the region that haven't got a place where they can sell and showcase their items.

“So, instead of waiting to go to a makers market which might be say every six months in wonderful places like the cathedral and the palm house, we're offering a place people can sell seven days a week.

“We had a tough start as we opened just before COVID kicked off. So, we're grateful for the support that we've had locally from people. They really embraced the concept of supporting people within the region here at MerseyMade."

Something for everyone

Workshops are hosted regularly by the likes of renowned furniture upcycler Gemma Longworth, best known for her appearances on Channel 4's 'Find It, Fix It, Flog It'.

Gemma Longworth will be selling some of her creations from the show Find it, Fix it, Flog it.

Gemma said: "There are so many creative workshops here at MerseyMade. I run some; I upcycle furniture and upholster furniture. We do lots of hen parties, baby showers, anything you want to celebrate we provide a workshop.

“We do calligraphy, candle making, flower crowns, frilly knickers for hen do's, all sorts of things. There's so much on offer here. It's absolutely fabulous."

The business is launching a new summer residency programme, which will allow emerging local artists and creators to access free studio space at the vibrant venue during July and August.