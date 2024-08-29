Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From exploring the hidden corners of a beautiful historic hall to visiting Liverpool’s old bridewell or Britain’s first ever mosque, here are our top picks for Heritage Open Days events in the city.

A highly-awaited festival of history and culture returns in September, with hundreds of hidden gems opening to the public free-of-charge.

Taking place from September 6 to 15, National Trust’s Heritage Open Days will see a packed programme of tours and events, featuring everything from grand houses to museums, and the chance to travel on Liverpool’s historic buses.

The UK-wide initiative aims to bring people together to celebrate heritage, community, and history, and dozens of venues across Liverpool and Merseyside have announced their involvement.

Our top picks for Heritage Open Days in Liverpool

Classic Liverpool Bus Running Day

When? Sunday, September 8 between 10.30am and 5.00pm.

Sunday, September 8 between 10.30am and 5.00pm. Where? Street of Liverpool, Liverpool L2 1AB

Street of Liverpool, Liverpool L2 1AB Pre-booking required? No.

No. About: Using classic buses that represent types that operated on bus routes across the local area in the later half of the last century, the Merseyside Transport Trust will be giving free rides to members of the public on a network of routes from Liverpool City Centre recreating the sights, sounds and smells of bus travel.

Croxteth Hall

When? Sunday, September 11 between 11.00am and 4.00pm.

Sunday, September 11 between 11.00am and 4.00pm. Where? Croxteth Hall & Country Park, Croxteth Park L12 0HB

Croxteth Hall & Country Park, Croxteth Park L12 0HB Pre-booking required? No.

No. About: Explore the opulent rooms and hidden corners of Croxteth Hall. Learn about the Hall’s fascinating past, the Molyneux family who lived here, and the architectural marvels that make it unique.

Strawberry Field

When? Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15 between 10.00am and 5.00pm.

Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15 between 10.00am and 5.00pm. Where? Strawberry Field, Beaconsfield Road, Woolton L25 6EJ

Strawberry Field, Beaconsfield Road, Woolton L25 6EJ Pre-booking required? Book on day.

Book on day. About: Through the media-guided exhibition and garden tour, visitors can learn more about the history of the site; including stories from the former children’s home and about how John came to write the famous song. Visitors can also see the upright Steinway piano on which John Lennon composed and recorded ‘Imagine’. The media-guided tour continues into the gardens where John played as a child. Visitors can enjoy this place where John could escape the problems of his young life and see the original red gates and the new Strawberry Field bandstand.

Bridewell Studios and Gallery

When? September 7, 8, 14 and 15. Tours at 1.00pm and 3.00pm.

September 7, 8, 14 and 15. Tours at 1.00pm and 3.00pm. Where? Bridewell Studios and Gallery, 101 Prescot Street L7 8UL

Bridewell Studios and Gallery, 101 Prescot Street L7 8UL Pre-booking required? Yes. Exhibition will be free to explore but please pre-book tour wherever possible.

Yes. Exhibition will be free to explore but please pre-book tour wherever possible. About: Examine the Grade II listed building which retains many original features from when it was a police and fire station. Now, it is home to 34 artists and crafts people and there will be a chance to see parts of the building not usually open to the public.

Visit Britain's First Mosque

When? Saturday, September 14 between 10.00am and 4.00pm.

Saturday, September 14 between 10.00am and 4.00pm. Where? 8-10 Brougham Terrace, Liverpool L6 1AE

8-10 Brougham Terrace, Liverpool L6 1AE Pre-booking required? Yes, preferred.

Yes, preferred. About: The earliest recorded mosque in Britain was founded in a Liverpool terrace house in 1889. The Muslim Institute was established by a group of 20 British converts to Islam, led by Sheikh Abdullah William Henry Quilliam (1856-1932).

Mersey Tunnel Tours - Georges Dock Building

When? Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15 between 10.00am and 4.00pm.

Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15 between 10.00am and 4.00pm. Where? George’s Dock Way, Liverpool L3 1DD

George’s Dock Way, Liverpool L3 1DD Pre-booking required? No.

No. About: There will be artefacts on display and a small photographic exhibition as well as free mini tours to the original Control Room and down to a Fan Chamber and through into our Dock room which dates back to 1771. Tours will be held throughout the day on a first come first served basis with a maximum of 24 allowed on each tour. Guides will also be on hand to talk about the architectural features of the outside of this Grade II listed building.