A ‘sprawling floating playground’ with tyre runs, ninja jumps and slides will be returning to Lancashire in 2025.

Wild Shore which opened last May at the former Blackpork site, just outside Blackpool at Ream Hills Holiday Park is making a welcome return.

Specialisng in adrenaline-pumping aqua adventures, it will be offering a number of unique, dynamic and adrenaline-charged outdoor activities including an aqua park obstacle course, wakeboarding, stand up paddleboarding and open water swimming - guaranteed to set everyone’s pulse racing.

Wild Shore Blackpool has announced a return date for 2025. | Wild Shore Blackpool

Although this week’s weather might not suggest so, warmer days are right around the corner, and in preparation for this Wild Shore Blackpool will be fully opening its doors to the public on Friday, April 4.

Who fancies a go? | Wild Shore

James Barbour, Operations Director of Wild Shore, added: "Wild Shore Blackpool is set to become the ultimate destination for outdoor fun and excitement.

“We can't wait to unveil our exhilarating aquapark and welcome guests to experience the thrill of our water-based activities."

Wild Shore's other locations Delamere and Dundee have been met with resounding success attracting thousands of visitors each year.

For more details on how to get involved click HERE.