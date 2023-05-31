Highest honour to be bestowed upon late Paul O’Grady

Register
Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 31st May 2023, 13:02 BST

Paul O’Grady could be posthumously awarded Wirral Council’s highest honour, as part of plans to pay tribute to his legacy.

The Wirral-born TV star suddenly passed away almost three months ago, and locals have been calling for a permanent tribute to his life, such as a memorial statue.

Although councillors are still looking at ways to remember the local legend, they are being recommended to posthumously bestow upon him the highest honour it has - the Freedom of the Borough.

In a statement, Wirral Council said: “Since the sad passing of Birkenhead’s legendary entertainer Paul O’Grady in March, we’ve heard the many asks for us to celebrate his legacy and we agree.

“The first step in doing so will see councillors consider a recommendation to bestow the star - who first found fame as the self-proclaimed ‘blonde bombsite’ Lily Savage - with the honour of freedom of the borough. This would recognise his years entertaining the nation, along with his dedicated activism and charity work.

“We are also looking at other ways to pay tribute to the legacy of both Paul and Lily - more details will be shared as soon as we have them.”

Councillors will discuss the award on Wednesday June 7.

