An 81-year-old man from Wirral who was reported missing after heading out for a hike in freezing conditions at the weekend has been found.

Merseyside Police issued a public appeal to help find Jack Irvine after he left his home in Thingwall at 9am on Sunday and never returned. However, police confirmed on Monday that Jack has been located.

Merseyside Police and North Wales police conducted extensive enquiries over the weekend as concerns for his welfare mounted, with Jack thought to have headed to Moel Famau in Wales.

Wintery conditions struck the UK over the weekend as snow, ice, and freezing fog swept the nation. The Met Office put a series of weather warnings in place across Merseyside and North Wales.

Jack is a really keen walker and is known to walk various routes in North Wales (Llanarmon; Llanferres; Moel Famau) and Farndon; Kelsall; Churton; Beeston and Shotwick in Cheshire.