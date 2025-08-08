New signage goes up at Hill Dickinson Stadium ahead of Everton's final test match

Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock gets new signage ahead of Everton's final test match.

New signs have gone up at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium ahead of their the club’s third test match.

The Toffees will play AS Roma in a pre-season friendly, with the fixture marking the final test event at the state-of-the-art stadium, before the first league game on August 24. A full-capacity crowd of 52,769 is expected for the game (kick-off 3pm), which will be followed by an EFC v Roma Legends fixture at 5.15pm.

Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. | Ian Fairbrother

The new signage, donning the name of the stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, was seen being erected on Thursday (August 7).

Local photographer, Ian Fairbrother, snapped photos of the sign which is in a white font. The ground’s sponsor, Hill Dickinson, stands out in bold.

Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. | Ian Fairbrother

Thousands of fans are expected to head to Bramley-Moore Dock for the double-header on Saturday (August 9), and Merseyrail are warning Blue fans that Sandhills - the closest Merseyrail stop to the Hill Dickinson Stadium - will be “extremely” busy. More information about public transport can be found here.