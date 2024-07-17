Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sir Keir first committed to the Hillsborough Law in 2022.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 11.30am on Wednesday (July 17), King Charles will set out the government’s plan for the next year, and details of plans for a Hillsborough Law are set to be included.

In the first State Opening of Parliament under the new Labour government, The King’s Speech is set to reveal more than 35 bills and draft bills which will support delivery of the government’s mission ‘to rebuild Britain’. Topics expected to be covered are transport, devolution, the housing crisis, a ban on conversion therapy and AI rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During its landslide election win, the Labour party committed to introduce new ‘Hillsborough Law’ measures, named in honour of the 97 Liverpool fans who died at the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, and their families and friends who have campaigned for the new legislation.

Flowers, shirts and photographs surround the eternal flame of the Hillsborough memorial at Anfield in Liverpool. | AFP via Getty Images

The changes to law would include a new legally enforceable duty of candour for public servants, forcing them to tell the truth during public inquiries and investigations. It would also ensure that victims of disasters or state-related deaths are entitled to a parity of legal representations during inquests and inquiries as well as a public advocate to represent families.

Sir Keir first committed to the Hillsborough Law in 2022 and Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool Council has laid a motion before the authority calling for the new legislation to be introduced as a matter of urgency. The motion will go before a full meeting of the city council next week.

With full details of the Hillsborough Law expected to be in the King’s Speech this morning, councillors will ask the leader and Andrew Lewis, chief executive, to write to Keir Starmer and Parliamentarians to introduce the legislation as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Today’s new laws will take back control and lay the foundations of real change that this country is crying out for, creating wealth in every community and making people better off - supporting their ambitions, hopes and dreams.”