A historic clock tower on the edge of Liverpool city centre is to be converted into a boutique hotel after the city council disposed of its lease more than two years after it was put up for sale.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In February 2023, the three-storey former bank building across on London Road was put on the open market by Liverpool Council.

The grade II listed site – previously home to a Natwest bank branch before it closed – was put out for tender with a 125-lease for prospective tenants. The Victorian-era building was constructed in 1899 for the Liverpool Furnishing Company by W. Hesketh & Co.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grade II listed site – previously home to a Natwest bank branch before it closed – was put out for tender with a 125-lease for prospective tenants. | HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

It has previously been the subject of attempts to renovate the site for the purpose of use as a multi-purpose centre for social enterprises and charities based in the city. New documents have revealed how council development bosses have now disposed of the lease for £330,000.

The city owned the Victorian end terrace three storey property, plus basement. The iconic Clock Tower building was historically and most recently utilised as a high street bank with the ground floor comprising a typical banking hall with ancillary office, amenity and welfare accommodation.

The upper floors provide a series of smaller offices with further amenity/welfare facilities. The basement extends to a series of storage rooms.

Since the tenants vacated the property in 2016, it has been left to deteriorate due to lack of funding. A cabinet document in February 2023 said the building required immediate attention from a purchaser to put the building back into service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been subject to numerous incidents of anti-social behaviour in recent years, according to the local authority, which said it has been costly to manage and rectify. A report detailing the decision taken by officers to dispose of the lease, proposed usage of the building is to be restricted to usage as a boutique hotel.

There will be strict deadlines in place in order for the repair works to be completed to a good standard, taking into account the listed status of the building and the council expects a high quality of workmanship. The documents added: “The proposed lease has been put forward for recommendation in order to convert a dilapidated listed building back to its former glory and have a building of natural beauty.

“An independent valuation has been carried out and the offer received is higher than the valuation.” The documents said “many expressions of interest” were received in the building before the lease was surrendered accordingly.