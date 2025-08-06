Historic Liverpool pub The Philharmonic Dining Rooms closes for four-week 'makeover'
Built around 1898 for brewer Robert Cain, The Philharmonic Dining Rooms - known as ‘The Phil’ was promoted to Grade I-listed in 2020 and is considered the ‘cathedral of pubs’.
Famous for it spectacular toilets, the pub interior is covered in elaborate carvings and has a mosaic-clad bar. It’s a must see venue and a favourite with many locals but, it won’t be serving pints for the next four weeks, as it closes its doors for a refurb.
Announcing the closure on social media yesterday (August 5), the team at The Philharmonic Dining Rooms said: “So its a wrap! We are closed till the 4th of September for a makeover and some conservation works.”
The pub is also part of Liverpool’s rich musical history – Buddy Holly performed here, as did Paul McCartney, and it was said to be one of John Lennon's favourite bars.
While the term “makeover” may scare fans of ‘The Phil’, the team previously stated that “the heart and soul” of the pub will remain, with “the charm, the stories, and the spirit” retained while adding “a few exciting new touches”. They added: “It’s still the pub you know and love… just with a few extra reasons to linger a little longer.”
