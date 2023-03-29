Register
Historic Liverpool pub ‘The Big House’ reopens after incredible refurbishment

The iconic pub reopened on Wednesday.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:28 BST

One of Liverpool’s most treasured pubs has reopened after closing for a major refurbishment.

The Vines, known locally as ‘The Big House’, was bought by The 1936 Pub Company, which owns a number of venues across Liverpool, including The Red Lion on Slater Street and Lark Lane’s The Green Man.

The Grade II* listed building is considered to be a shining star of Edwardian architecture and the new owners have retained and restored its original features, whilst adding their own touch to the place.

Originally built in 1907, the venue has now been reborn and serves a range of cask ales, cocktails and platters, as well as showing live sports.

Take a look at how The Vines looks now.

