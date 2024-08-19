Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2.64 acre Canning Place site is in a ‘prime location’ in the city - next to Liverpool ONE and facing the Albert Dock.

Merseyside Police’s former headquarters is going up for sale on Monday. Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell said: “We want this pivotal plot of land to be used for a bold, ambitious, high-quality development which will enhance the city’s vibrant spirit.”

Canning Place in Liverpool city centre served as the force’s landmark station for more than 40 years and has been described as ‘the best regeneration opportunity in the entire country’. The 2.64-acre site is positioned in a ‘prime location’ next to Paradise Street bus station in Liverpool ONE, and facing the Albert Dock.

Merseyside's Police and Crime Commissioner, Emily Spurrell, said the sale is a ‘key step’ in her 12-year plan, which is focused on ‘modernising and updating Merseyside Police’s stations and buildings’.

The force began the process of vacating Canning Place and relocating to Rose Hill in October 2021 bringing more than 1,100 officers and staff together under one roof. The new headquarters, just off St Anne Street, was officially opened by HRH The Earl of Wessex in March 2022.

Merseyside Police’s former headquarters is going up for sale today. | Merseyside PCC

Since then, Canning Place, which first opened its doors in 1977, has been used to house various police teams, while refurbishments to other stations have taken place and has been a base for significant policing operations, including Eurovision.

Now the site - which encompasses the former seven floor station, an annex, car park and a gatehouse - has been fully decommissioned, the Police and Crime Commissioner is inviting bids from developers with a track record of transforming high profile sites.

Merseyside’s Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell said: “Our iconic waterfront boasting the Three Graces and the Royal Albert Dock and Kings Dock is known and loved by people across the region, the country and indeed the world. Canning Place occupies a prime location along that skyline, so the sale of this key site provides a unique opportunity to create something special. We want this pivotal plot of land to be used for a bold, ambitious, high-quality development which will enhance the city’s vibrant spirit, attract visitors and businesses, and benefit local people.

Emily Spurrell, Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner. | LTV

“Moving Merseyside Police’s headquarters from Canning Place to Rose Hill is already saving the organisation approximately £550,000 each year – money which we are investing in the frontline. By selling this landmark site, we will generate money which will be used to continue to transform the police estate, making sure our stations are fit to serve our officers and staff, so they are fit to fight crime now and into the future.”

Earlier this year, as part of the two-stage process of putting the site on the market and in line with the PCC’s commitment to social value, a public consultation was held to find out how the public and local stakeholders would like the land to be developed.

The results of that consultation have been used to shape the production of a Planning and Development brief which is being used to advertise the site and guide potential bidders. The closing date for applications is October 24, 2024 and interested parties should register their interest with Colliers.