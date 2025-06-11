After two years of closure and public disquiet, the people of Southport have been buoyed by an exciting update after Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed the Government’s intention to support the re-opening of Southport Pier.

Ms Reeves made her much-anticipated Spending Review announcement in the House of Commons today as she detailed how £600bn worth of cash will be spent by the government over the coming years.

This review covers two categories including the day-to-day spending of the country, the other is capital spending on individual infrastructure projects – covering things like transport links, schools, community assets and hospitals.

Addressing the House earlier this afternoon, the Chancellor of the Exchequer said: “I know the pride that people feel in their communities. I see it everywhere I go, but I also know that for too many people, there is a sense that something has been lost.

“As high streets have declined, as community spaces have closed, as jobs and opportunities have gone elsewhere, the renewal of Britain must be felt everywhere.”

Rachel Reeves delivering the spending review in the Commons | screenshot

Adding: “Job creation and community assets are vital to our growth mission, but too often, regeneration projects are held back, gathering dust in bureaucratic limbo. We are changing that.

“We will establish a growth mission fund to expedite local projects that are important for growth projects, projects like Southport Pier, an iconic symbol of coastal heritage, which has stood empty since 2022, […] where investment would create jobs and new business opportunities.

“People deserve a Government which shares their ambition for their communities, to deliver renewal, to deliver growth, to deliver opportunity, and that is what you get with a Labour government.”

Southport Pier is the second longest in the UK and is a renowned historical asset. It was closed by Sefton Council in 2022 on the advice of structural engineers after a period of extreme weather.

Southport Pier as the sun goes down | Ron Layters

The closure of the pier has had a significant impact on the town’s leisure and tourism offer, with many residents and local business owners keen to see the pier re-opened. However, due to the financial costs of the refurbishment, any possible re-opening had been placed in limbo.

Ms Reeves announcement was celebrated by Southport MP, Patrick Hurley who said it was great news for the town and difficult to overstate its importance to local people.

He said: “We’ve got a commitment from the Chancellor at the dispatch box to support the project.

“What that support means, in concrete and practical terms, is that there’s going to be funding made available to make sure that the pier can be reopened.”

He added: “It exciting and by the end of the summer, we will have specific, concrete, practical proposals, along with timescales and dedicated amounts of funding from central Government that will allow the pier to reopen, and we’ll make sure that Southport gets its groove back.”

A spokesperson for Sefton Council said: “We welcome the Chancellor referencing Southport Pier today as part of the spending review.

“As a Council we have said we are ready to go as soon as funding is secured and we look forward to finding out more detail about the Growth Mission Fund in due course.”