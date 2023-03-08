Homebaked puts new pie on menu in honour of Ukraine and Eurovision

The much-loved community bakery in Liverpool will launch the new pie on Thursday, 9 March.

Much-loved Liverpool bakery Homebaked has announced the release of traditional Ukrainian pies, in celebration of British Pie Week and the release of Eurovision tickets.

Situated on the border of Everton and opposite Liverpool Football Club’s Anfield Stadium, Homebaked Bakery has been serving pies for Liverpudlians for years, and has recently opened up new shop in St George’s Hall in the city centre.

The bakery has already made contributitions to the Eurovision festitivies, serving up pies at the official Handover Ceremony and Allocation Draw, last month.

Now, Homebaked will be serving up traditional Ukrainian Borscht pies, dedicated to Eurovision. Named, the ‘Peace Pie’, the hearty dish is made of beef and beetroot, and a vegan option will also be available.

Launching on Thursday at both the Anfield bakery and St George’s Hall, £1 of each pie sold will be donated to the DEC Humanitarian Appeal in Ukraine and Fans Supporting Foodbanks.

In a statement, the Homebaked team said: “We decided to call it the Peace Pie, as we call for peace not only in the war in Ukraine, but peace for people in our city.”