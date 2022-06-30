🏥 Almost 77,000 people are waiting for treatment at the Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust as of March 2022. The department with the largest waiting list in the trust is the Ear, Nose & Throat Services, with 9,708 patients awaiting treatment.

Primary school and nursery evacuated

🏫 A primary school and a nursery in Bootle were evacuated on Monday morning following reports of a smell of gas in the area. Parents were called out to collect their children from Bedford Primary School and Cambridge Nursery as staff and students vacated the premises.

Police appeal after attack on teens

🚨 An appeal has been made by Merseyside Police to help identify a man captured on CCTV who they wish to speak to in connection with an incident in Liverpool in which two teenagers were racially abused and assaulted. The two males, aged 17 and 18, were on Fell Street in Kensington at around 8 pm on Monday, June 27, when an unknown male walked past and shouted racial abuse towards them.