House of CB is set to open a spacious 6,500 sq ft store in Liverpool ONE.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premium womenswear brand, House of CB, is preparing to open its second store outside of London, right here in Liverpool.

The internationally acclaimed brand will open in a 6,500 sq ft store on Peter’s Lane in Liverpool ONE, complementing its line-up of aspirational lifestyle brands spanning fashion, jewellery and accessories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool ONE aerial. | Liverpool ONE

With a large-scale online and social media presence, the popular brand has become world-renowned for its versatile collections, feminine cuts and iconic hourglass silhouettes.

Liverpool ONE says House of CB will add diversity to its occasion-wear offer, catering to a host of event attire needs, including race days, university events and weddings.

Rob Deacon, Director of Asset Management at Liverpool ONE – Landsec, said: “We curate a best-of-the-best offer at Liverpool ONE, delivering an unrivalled blend of brands that responds to guest demand.

Peter’s Lane. | Emma Dukes

“Bringing with it an online follower base of millions, House of CB’s new store will provide just that, introducing its internationally acclaimed fashion to the city as it expands its presence in physical retail. The store will complement our one-of-a-kind line-up of leading fashion retailers, providing even more unique reasons to visit Liverpool ONE.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The signing of House of CB follows the recent announcement that global womenswear brand Anthropologie is to open a 7,000 sq ft store, also located on Peter’s Lane. The stores will join the recently opened UNIQLO, as well as Sephora and TFG London, both of which are opening this month.