One million homes across the UK have increased in value by at least 50% since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, says Zoopla.

According to estimates from property website Zoopla, around one million homes across the UK have increased in value by at least 50% since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. On average, property values have risen by 20% since 2020.

Much of this substantial growth has been concentrated in northern England and Wales, with many properties in these regions seeing price increases of 50% or more over the past five years. Zoopla attributes this to changing lifestyle priorities brought on by the pandemic, which have drawn buyers to previously overlooked areas offering better value for money.

In particular, rising rental costs in major cities have pushed many first-time buyers to consider more affordable locations, where purchasing a home can be cheaper than renting. This trend has contributed to increased demand—and price growth—in areas around key urban centres.

In the North West, parts of Liverpool have emerged as standout areas. Zoopla notes that numerous towns near the city which are within commuting distance of central Liverpool have experienced some of the sharpest rises, with many homeowners seeing their property values climb by 50% or more since 2020.

While southern regions have seen more modest growth, the North—especially areas near Liverpool—continues to lead the way in terms of significant property value increases.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “Our latest analysis clearly shows there is no single housing market and that house price trends vary widely across the UK.

“One million UK homes have seen their value increase by 50% or more over the last five years as higher mortgage rates and rising rents encourage home buyers to seek out value for money in localised markets across northern England and Wales.

“Home value growth has been weaker across southern England and particularly in London. A combination of high prices and higher mortgage rates has reduced buying power, and this has been reflected in flat prices and modest price falls in inner London.

“The UK currently has the most homes for sale in seven years. It’s critically important serious sellers fully understand the local market dynamics impacting the value of their home and seek the advice of agents on where to set the asking price for their home in order to achieve a sale.”

Zoopla’s analysis compared current home value estimates published on the website with values in June 2020.