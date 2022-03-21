How best to choose a place to dine out: Cost? Cleanliness? Child friendly?

We all like to go out for meal once in a while and there’s a huge variety of eateries to choose from across Merseyside.
So how do you go about about choosing one?
You told us what matters most when considering where to dine and spend your hard-earned money.
‘Cleanliness and value for money’
David said: "Cleanliness for one and value for money. You know we go out to eat a lot on weekends, but in some of these places, it's just all processed you know, it's not freshly cooked."
‘I like a friendly atmosphere’
Angela said: "I like a friendly atmosphere, clean and somewhere you can take your young kids, and they don't moan about the noise they make and the mess."
‘Cleanliness and quality food’
Keith said: "Cleanliness and quality food - if it's around."