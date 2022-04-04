We took a look at the Liverpool NHS surgeries with the highest GP to patient ratios.

How easy do you find booking an appointment at your local GP surgery?

An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Liverpool NHS, according to the data.

1. Stanley Medical Centre There are 17,360 patients per GP at Stanley Medical Centre. In total there are 4,340 patients and the full-time equivalent of 0.3 GPs.

2. Langbank Medical Centre There are 11,893 patients per GP at Stanley Medical Centre. In total there are 4,757 patients and the full-time equivalent of 0.4 GPs.

3. Bousfield Surgery - Westminster Road There are 10,600 patients per GP at Stanley Medical Centre. In total there are 2,650 patients and the full-time equivalent of 0.3 GPs.

4. GP Practice Riverside (Dr Jude) There are 9,132 patients per GP at Stanley Medical Centre. In total there are 2,283 patients and the full-time equivalent of 0.3 GPs.