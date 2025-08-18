How Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium will benefit Bootle

Bootle is reportedly set to benefit from Everton’s new stadium move as it can establish itself as entertainment hub.

Salt and Tar in Bootle. | Sefton Council

Bootle is "perfectly positioned to grow as a key travel and entertainment hub", according to the leader of Sefton Council who spoke following four nights of live music, food and community spirit at the Music Weekender, which featured Billy Ocean and the Sugababes.

Thousands of people flocked to Salt and Tar in the Merseyside town last weekend for the event, which included established names and local musicians.

Cllr Marion Atkinson, leader of Sefton Council, said the event has “shown what Bootle is capable of”.

“Once again Salt and Tar has delivered a world-class experience and has brought a huge boost to our local economy and energy to our streets”, Cllr Atkinson added.

Tens of thousands of people were also in the area for Everton FC's pre-season clash with AS Roma at the newly completed Hill Dickinson Stadium.

With enhanced transport links, secure parking and shuttle services in place, councillors agree that Bootle is well placed to benefit from the stadium.

Atkinson continued: "With the Hill Dickinson Stadium now open, Bootle is perfectly positioned to grow as a key travel and entertainment hub as well as being a thriving destination for sport, culture and entertainment."

Salt and Tar hopes to play an increasingly important role in the future matchday experience, with plans to link the venue more closely with Everton fixtures through live screenings, food and drink events and community-focused programming.