What time Taylor Swift tickets go on sale for Liverpool shows - general sale, prices and waitlist

Swifties have a stressful day ahead, as tickets for Taylor’s Anfield dates go live.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 18th Jul 2023, 09:57 BST

Taylor Swift fans will be trying to bag tickets for her UK tour today, as the second day of general sale takes place. Tuesday’s sale will see tickets for Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium go live, as well as tickets for her London Wembley gigs.

Thousands of Swifties registered interest for the Cruel Summer singer’s Anfield appearances, however, many have been waitlisted and only those who received a special code will be able to access Tuesday’s sale.

The general sale will start at 11am, and will take place in three intervals, to lessen the chance of technical issues on Ticketmaster and AXS. As with the pre-sale last week, ticket purchases are limited to four per person.

Today’s Liverpool ticket sales:

  • 11am: Anfield Stadium, Thursday, June 13 2024
  • 1pm: Anfield Stadium, Friday, June 14 2024
  • 3pm: Anfield Stadium, Saturday, June 15 2024

Fans can access the waiting room up to 30 minutes before the scheduled time.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of The Eras Tour (Getty Images)Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of The Eras Tour (Getty Images)
Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of The Eras Tour (Getty Images)

Prices for Anfield: Pre-sale ticket prices were revealed last Tuesday, with costs ranging from £57.90 to £182.75 on Ticketmaster. Pre-sale prices were as follows:

  • General admission (standing) - £143.40 each.
  • Seated - From £57.90 to £182.75 each - depending on closeness to the stage.
  • Partially obstructed limited view - From £57.90 to £182.75 each.
  • Side view seated ticket - From £57.90 to £182.75 each - depending on closeness to the stage - side view.

Waitlist: Many Taylor fans did not receive access codes, and have been placed on a waitlist. This means that if those who received a code decide not to buy tickets, others may then be sent a code. People on the waitlist are advised to check emails regularly, just incase.

It seems a lot of people were placed on the waitlist due to high demand, with many taking to social media to ask whether anyone actually received a code. And, some disappointed people told LiverpoolWorld they didn’t receive an access code OR a waitlist email.

Resellers: Despite the general sale for Anfield not going live yet, many people are already reselling tickets. Some are even attempting to sell access codes.

After the pre-sale, people were seen selling tickets for prices far higher than face value on Viagogo, and it is likely that throughout the day, more overpriced tickets will appear on resale sites.

