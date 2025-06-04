You can see Liverpool FC's Premier League trophy at Anfield for free - here's how
Reds will have the unique opportunity to see the Premier League trophy and capture the perfect photo to mark the iconic win - for free,
Between June 10 and 20, supporters can see the new silverware on the Level 2 Concourse of Anfield’s New Main Stand, with access via The Podium.
Booking is essential and entry is free with a valid booking confirmation. Stanley Park Car Park will be open for visitor parking and fans can bring small cameras and mobile phones if they wish.
Stadium tours will not be running during June 10 and 20 but The LFC Museum will remain open, and any fans booking museum tickets will receive priority access to the trophy experience.
