How you can claim your money back after buying a bottle of water in Liverpool

People across Merseyside will be able to claim their money back after buying a bottle of water, according to new plans set out by the region’s Recycling and Waste Authority Service.

An upcoming recycling initiative – to be launched in 2027 – means anyone who buys a single-use drink will pay a ‘deposit’ on top of the product price, but be able to claim that money back.

The scheme was announced at a Sefton Council Regeneration and Skills meeting in a report presented by Chief Executive of Merseyside Recycling and Waste Authority Service (MRWAS), Lesley Worswick. Ms Worswick detailed proposals for how Merseyside will manage its waste services, including projects which aim to incentivise more recycling.

According to the report, the recycling rate for for the Liverpool City Region for 2024/25 was around 35.3%. Sefton’s recycling rate was just under 34%, whilst the national average is 40% – the government target is for local authority areas to achieve a 65% rate over the next few years.

Ms Worswick said one way of helping to achieve the 65% recycling target will be to introduce more educational campaigns and new incentives. One proposal to be implemented in 2027 is the ‘Deposit Return Scheme’ (DRS).

According to guidance published on the gov.uk website, the Deposit Return Scheme will launch on October 1, 2027, and means customers will pay a refundable deposit for certain single-use drink containers.

The deposit will apply to all single-use drinks containers made from aluminium or steel, or polyethylene terephthalate plastic, and have a capacity of between 150 millilitres and 3 litres, and likely be used only once or for a short period of time.

Details of how much people will be charged on top of the product prices has yet to be confirmed, but Ms Worswick did attempt to explain the process: “For those of us that remember taking the pop bottles back to the bottom shop to get your 10p back, it’s a bit like that but they call it a reverse vending machine.

“So people will be able to take their drink containers to a machine in a shop, put them in and I think there’ll be vouchers that they get to spend in the shops or you get your money back.”

Addressing the issues raised in the presentation, Clrr Mike Sammon asked: “Regarding the bottle return scheme, I’ve seen these abroad, and I thought it was very good, but it was funded by a 25p increase, or equivalent. So I just wondered how it will be funded.”

Ms Worswick said: “I don’t think it will include glass bottles. So it’s just for cans and other kind of drinks containers. Presumably it would be the packaging producer that would pay for the deposit or the refund.”

According to the guidance, everyone in the drinks supply chain must charge the deposit to their buyers when they sell filled drinks containers included in the scheme. This includes drink producers, importers, wholesalers and retailers.

Businesses must only supply filled drinks containers that have been placed on the market by a registered scheme producer and carry the scheme labelling. From 1 October 2027, producers must:

- Register with the deposit management organisation – your producer fee will be based on the number of containers you place on the market

- Apply the deposit to all containers included in the scheme

- Pay the deposits collected to the deposit management organisation when containers are sold to the next business in the supply chain

- Comply with scheme labelling requirements

- Report the number of drinks placed on the market