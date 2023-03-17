Discover the intriguing stories behind some of the 175 items that are up for sale.

A new collection of Beatles memorabilia and keepsakes is set to go up for under the hammer at the end of March. Omega Auctions in Newton-Le-Willows have described the Fab Four haul as ‘the finest in our time’.

The collection of 175 items also includes a schoolbook used and owned by Sir Paul McCartney and a Love Me Do Demo with a ‘McArtney’ misspelling. It also features John Lennon’s bank files with five signatures, and a signed copy of Please Please Me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We headed over to get a sneak peek at some of the items, which have estimates ranging from £50 up to £60,000, and hear the story behind some of the intriguing lots on offer.

"This is one of my favourite lots personally in the auction. It’s a ticket that you don’t see very often from July 1965 when the Beatles played in Barcelona,” auction manager Dan Hampton told LiverpoolWorld.

“It’s a great story; the vendor himself was there on a holiday, and he didn’t know the Beatles were going to be playing, so he was surprised to see the posters on the wall. He managed to get himself a ticket to the concert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He remembers it’s really well. He’s spoken in detail about it and said he couldn’t believe that at the time, the Spanish fans were really polite, and they sat there in complete silence during the gig, which is almost unheard of."

We asked Dan what he thinks of the enduring appeal of the band almost 50 years after they broke up. He said: "The Beatles are still almost as popular as they’ve ever been. It’s just the enduring status as the biggest band in the world that never changes.

“I think what we’re seeing is, potentially, new collectors are coming into the market to buy, and we’re also seeing now that some collectors are looking at these items as investments so they’re buying as an investment."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Items are set to go under the hammer on Tuesday, 28th March, in person and online.

To see more of the incredible items and hear the stories behind them, watch the video at the top of the page.