Warrington Arts Festival kicking off this weekend - everything you need to know

Warrington Arts Festival

Warrington Arts Festival returns this weekend, with free and family-friendly attractions. By Fiona-May Swanson

The festival is set to kickstart later today (Fri 18) with a celebration of music and dance at Time Square, which is to be transformed into a giant, open-air dance floor at 8pm in a throwback to the nightclub, Mr Smiths. The club will be remembered through an ‘80s and ‘90s soundtrack.

Prior to this, there will also be the family Catwalk Extravaganza at 7pm, featuring four performers going head-to-head in a dance, fashion, and lip sync competition. There will be live music, theatre, hands-on activities, and pop-up shows, as Queens Gardens is transformed into a performance space on Saturday and Sunday 19th and 20th July, between 12pm and 5pm.

After their performance at Glastonbury, Farm Yard Circus have headed back up to the North to join the festival to perform with a juggling act including everything from hay bales to tractor tyres.

Other main attractions also include Circus fun, a Pop-up plant shed, Meadow Sprites, Family Portrait Painting workshop, and weaving along with much more. Dance artist Stacey Atkinson has also teamed up with Night People to create a cohort of 50 dancers, plus there’s also special guests including the Hitman and Her legend, Wiggy.

The showstopper of Sunday is then set to be Grandma’s House, which will open at Parr Hall. The commission by award-winning Chapelford artist Marie Jones is a life-sized knitted replica of her grandma’s home, with the 7-metre-tall installation having taken a year of planning plus 6 months of work from 113 volunteers to create.

The festival will also welcome Jeanefer - Jean Charles MBE, who was apart of the celebrations for the London 2012 Olympic opening Ceremony and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Jeanefer will blend traditional Carribean choreography, contemporary dance and an original Caribbean-folk score, with two performances on Sunday at 1pm and 3.30pm.

The festival will continue until the 26th of July with the annual goal to celebrate Warrington through arts, culture, people and place.