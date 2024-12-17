The regeneration of an historic Merseyside town has taken a major step forward with a £2m investment from the office of Metro Mayor, Steve Rotheram.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding is part of the ambitious £163m Huyton Village project which promises to deliver a host of economic and social benefits for the town centre and wider Knowsley area.

The plans aim to breathe new life into Huyton’s town centre by introducing a mix of leisure, retail, residential, and office spaces. The first phase will focus on creating 72 affordable homes, a 130-bed hotel, commercial office space all alongside a community hub and library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal will see the demolition of old council buildings, freeing up almost seven acres of land for future development.

The Huyton Village scheme is expected to generate £62m for the local economy and will continue to evolve, according to the Metro Mayor’s office. They also confirmed further phases will soon be initiated with the addition of more commercial space and 300 additional new homes.

Image of what Huyton Village could look like after redevelopment works. | Knowsley Council

Image of what Huyton Village could look like after redevelopment works. | Knowsley Council

The £2m from Liverpool City Region’s combined authority will finance the purchase and refurbishment of properties on Cavendish Walk, with further plans to create temporary office space for relocated council staff. This will enable the development of a new, modern ‘village green’ and energy-efficient office building, including the seven-storey Huyton Municipal Building.

Steve Rotheram, expressed his enthusiasm for the project and said: “We’ve shown in Kirkby and Prescot what we can achieve when we work together—and now it’s Huyton’s turn. This investment isn’t just about new buildings — it’s about creating homes, green spaces, and better facilities that will bring jobs and businesses back into the town centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new village green will include the relocation of the Cenotaph. A new street-level sustainable transport hub is planned to replace the current multi-storey car park, with electric vehicle charging and cycle storage, funded through an application to the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement.

Knowsley Council’s Leader, Cllr Graham Morgan, added: “We’re delighted to have the support of the Combined Authority to drive this transformative project forward. This is a huge step in our plans to deliver lasting economic and social benefits to Huyton and the wider region.”