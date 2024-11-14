Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Merseyside neighbourhood is set to be completely transformed as new plans were submitted for an expansive regeneration project.

The proposals for Huyton Village include the development of dozens of homes, a new library, a commercial district and hotel and new public spaces.

Knowsley Council has proposed a 10-year regeneration masterplan for Huyton village centre and it means the town could soon look completely different. The plans also make provision for improved public transport connections to the village and aims to deliver 1,700 new jobs and a £50m spending boost to the local economy.

At a cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday November 20, councillors are set to approve an initial investment of £3.6m to progress the project to technical design and planning stage. The local authority said this will be essential to securing additional funding and to deliver the scheme.

An image of what Huyton Village could look like after redevelopment works. | Knowsley Council

The Huyton Village development would include a new library, a commercial district and hotel. | Knowsley Council

Councillors will be asked to consider the next steps for the local authority’s wide-ranging transformation proposal for Huyton Village and sign off on demolition works to key sites – paving the way for a multi-million pound regeneration project.

A statement by Knowsley Council said: “As part of the Huyton Masterplan, the council is proposing a complete redevelopment which would create a vibrant and thriving re-imagined centre, focused around an attractive village green.”

More than seven acres of land in Huyton town centre is dominated by council buildings which were built in the 1970s and are now deemed unfit for purpose. According to the council, the demolition of these buildings will create more development opportunities in the town centre and allow for a new energy efficient office space fit for the demands of modern working practices.

First phase plans for Huyton includes 72 new one and two bedroom apartments for affordable rent, a 130-bedroom brand hotel, 85,000sq ft of net zero commercial office space, a new village green – including the relocation of the war memorial. Provision has also been made for a new surface level car park with sustainable transport facilities, a new library and community hub in the heart of the village centre and spaces for leisure, skills and cultural activities.

Knowsley Council said later phases could include up to 150,000sq ft of commercial office space and/or up to a further 300 homes, all helping to increase footfall in the town centre and supporting the local economy.