A woman who had been made homeless was confronted by a “tsunami” of water after a leak in her flat just four weeks after moving in.

Debra Tooley, 56, had only called Mazenod Court on the edge of Liverpool city centre her home for a month having previously been left with nowhere to go in London.

Yet earlier this month, she was shocked when “ankle deep” water engulfed her Torus flat after a leak in the building on Addison Way. Ms Tooley told the LDRS how she has been left in a temporary decampment flat in the over 55s facility and her possessions “ruined.”

The damage to Mr Tooley's Mazenod Court flat, left, and the temporary accommodation she was left in, right | LDRS

The leak came four weeks after Ms Tooley had moved up north from the capital having been left homeless by a rogue landlord. She said how only the kindness of strangers had kept her going during the ordeal.

Ms Tooley said: “I’d done the flat up and I found a leak and realised something wasn’t right. I reported it to Torus and a plumber did come out.

“It was when I heard water in the flat, I went into the bedrooms and saw the leak.

“When I looked into one of the cupboards, there was so much water coming in, it was like a tsunami. In the hall way, the water had gone ankle high and it was like a river in the bedroom.

“Nobody came for hours and in that time, my possessions were in there and getting wet and were ruined. It took them 12 hours to isolate the leak, I had nowhere to go.”

Ms Tooley said during the period she has been left out of her home, she is still having to pay rent on her now “uninhabitable” home. She told the LDRS how she had reached out to Liverpool Council and her MP Kim Johnson for support.

She said: “I’ve still got bedding and other things in there. It’s only through the kindness of my neighbours I managed to salvage anything like my clothes.

“I’ve been left in limbo. Having been homeless before in London, I’d finally found somewhere that I thought was safe to live.

“I moved in and decorated it, it was lovely, I’m a very houseproud person. I was offered a hotel but all my belongings are here.

“My neighbours have been wonderful, they’ve given me food and household essentials when I’ve needed them. The whole experience has been terrible.

“The whole flat remains uninhabitable and I’m still being charged rent. I’ve submitted full documentation to the Housing Ombudsman who is now handling my case.”

Margaret Goddard, group assets director at Torus, said: “We apologise to Debra for what she has gone through and the length of time it took for us to stop the leak. We have offered a goodwill payment to help her in the short-term and when we know the full extent of the damage, we will also offer compensation.

“Since the incident, our support teams have been helping by moving Debra into a new flat, comforting her and giving Tesco and B&M vouchers so she could buy some essential items. We have made daily calls and visits to check how she is and to see if there is anything else we can do to help.

“An offer has been made so she can stay in the new property on a permanent basis if she would like to. The flats were made safe on the same day as the incident and a specialist company is now drying them out before we can start the repairs.

“We also apologise to the other tenants in Mazenod Court for the disruption and distress this has caused them.”