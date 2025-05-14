I found out the 'secret' to Mersey Ferries' 800-year success

Explore the rich history and future of Mersey Ferries, which have sailed the River Mersey since 1150 AD.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ferries have sailed across the River Mersey for over 800 years, as Benedictine Monks ran the first ferry service from Birkenhead to Liverpool in 1150 AD.

Our video journalist, Emily Bonner, has delved into the history of the iconic ferries and found more about those working hard to keep them running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Poole, Customer Operations Manager at Mersey Ferries told us: Staff's the secret to Mersey Ferries. I think we have unbelievable staff at all levels, from bridge crew, customer service officers, people that tie the boats on and back of house. We have a strong team and a maintenance team.”

As well as the commuter service and River Explorer cruises, these boats also play host to exciting events throughout the year.

Mersey Ferry and Liverpool skyline. Image: Pete - stock.adobe.com | Pete - stock.adobe.com

David continued: “It's mainly from about sort of May to October. So we'll do Manchester Ship Canal, where we'll go up towards Warrington. We then go out into the bay for sort of two and a half hour bay cruise. We're about 10, 12 miles into the bay and see seals, old shipwrecks.

“Then in the evenings, mainly Fridays and Saturdays, we do party cruises.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, the Mersey Ferries have not only provided transport for visitors and the people of the region, they've also played their part during both world wars.

In the First World War, two of the Wallasey Ferries, the Iris and Daffodil, were commandeered by the government and used as a landing craft for the Royal Marines in a daring raid on the port of Zybrugge in April 1918.

Both of the ferries were badly damaged by artillery and machine gun fire, but managed to escape and limp back to Dover. Because of their work, King George V allowed the vessels to use the word Royal in their name. After extensive refitting, they resumed their peacetime activities as the Royal Daffodil and the Royal Iris.

Mersey Ferries are one of Merseyside’s most visited attractions, allowing visitors and locals to hop on and experience the best of Liverpool and Wirral. You can’t visit Liverpool and not ferry across the Mersey. | Image: Phil Nash/Wikimedia

David said: “The Sunday closest to St George's Day, we do the Zybrugge events at Seacombe and take some of the Navy out on the vessel and put some ashes in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction of the new Mersey Ferries currently underway at Camel Laird's Birkenhead shipyard with services due to start by summer 2026.

David added: “It's really exciting, you know, 63 years since we had the last new vessel.

“The build of it is really good, coming on well, on time, on budget. But it's still a nod to the past. It still looks not unsimilar to the current Royal Iris.”

New images have revealed what the first new Mersey Ferry in six decades will look like. | LCRCA

The Liverpool Gerry Marsden Ferry Terminal’s named so in honour of the frontman for 60s beat group Gerry and the Pacemakers. Forever associated with the ferries through the classic song, Ferry Cross the Mersey, it's still played on the River Explorer cruises every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that's not where the Mersey Beat Connection ends. The Beatles performed as part of the Cavern’s Riverboat Shuffle Cruises on the Royal Iris, also known as the Fish and Chip Boat, thanks to the popular and fashionable on-board Chippy.

With a fascinating past, relevant, present and exciting future, the Mersey Ferries are here to stay.