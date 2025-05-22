Discover the exclusive Sephora VIP goody bag.

I am a lover of all things beauty and probably spend too much money on skincare, haircare and makeup products. So, when I was invited to the VIP Party for Sephora for Liverpool, I almost choked.

Of course, I didn’t think being invited to the launch meant I would be bagging any freebies but I was just honoured to even be asked to be part of the celebrations.

Around 230 people were invited to the party on Wednesday evening (May 21), including many beauty influencers, local journalists and national journalists, and the celebrations were hosted by Liverpool’s very own Danny Beard.

Even watching the Scouse icon walk in was enough to have me fangirling, so when I got to watch him perform pop hits about a metre away from me, I couldn’t breathe. We were also treated to drag acts, a DJ set from Liverpool TikToker Billie Clements and dances from House of Suarez, as well as bubbly and canapes.

Myself and my colleague Emily were given a wristband when we walked in and later realised these meant we were eligible for a famous VIP goody bag. We headed up to the till area after a couple hours of mingling, dancing and eating, and almost passed out when we were both handed HUGE Sephora bags filled with more than 40 items.

I am aware of just how lucky I am to have received such a generous gift from Sephora and have already begun sharing it out with friends and family. But, I made sure to jot down everything we were given at the launch.

Huda Easy Bake Setting Spray (100ml)

One/Size Ultimate Setting Powder (34.5g)

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Bouncy Blush Cream (6.4g)

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid (7.5ml)

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb (2ml)

Gucci Lash by Lash Length & Volume Mascara (7.5ml)

Sephora Cream Lip Stain (5ml)

ILIA Limitless Lash Mascara (8g)

VIEVE Skin Nova Instant Radiance Primer (30ml)

Topicals Slick Salve (15ml)

Tower 28 Lip Jelly (3.9ml)

Kosas DreamBeam Sunlit (15ml)

UltraViolette SPF 50+ Future Fluid (50ml)

Gatineau Golden Glow Gradual Tan (75ml)

Olaplex No7 (30ml)

Lawless Forget The Filler (3.3ml)

Salt & Stone Deodorant (75g)

Kayali Eden 39 (10ml)

Kayali Rose Royale 31 (10ml)

Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask (9g)

Dr Sam’s Flawless Neutralising Gel (30ml)

Paula’s Choice 2% BHA (118ml)

Merit Flash Balm (9g)

Perdy & Reed Wonder Balm Hair Primer (75ml)

amika The Kure Mask (250ml)

Bed Head Hair Stick (73g)

Dyson Brush & Comb

L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil (250ml)

Medik8 Hydr8 B5 (30ml)

Sephora Size Up Mascara (14ml)

Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin (18g)

Sunday Riley CEO Glow Face Oil (15ml)

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow (12ml)

Gisou Honey Gloss Mask

Maria Nila Shaping Heat Spray (250ml)

Nest Turkish Rose Perfume (30ml)

Hello Klean Cool Down Lotion (300ml)

Pixi Lip Treat (4.8g)

ukhair Scalp Massager

Sephora Face Mask (single)

Mario Badescu Hyalruronic Dew Cream (42g)

Morrocanoil High Shine Gloss Mask (200ml)

Wella Ultimate Repair Night Serum (30ml)

Naked Sundays SPF 50 (30ml)

Sephora is now open in Liverpool ONE. Watch the opening here.