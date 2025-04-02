I stayed in a £23 Liverpool Airbnb and it was actually great

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 08:51 BST
‘Was expecting it to be a little worse than this’ - Liverpool content creator reviews £23 Airbnb.

Liverpool YouTuber and TikToker, Zac Jones, is known for his ‘honest hotel reviews’ and films himself spending the night in some of the worst-rated or cheapest hotels around the country, including many in Liverpool, Merseyside and Lancashire.

While many of the content creator’s stays are less than fantastic, his recent visit to a £23 Airbnb in Kensington left him wanting to move in.

In a new video, which was shared on Instagram in collaboration with Livnb - Zac said: “I’ve picked up an Airbnb in Kensington for £23.” The property, located in the Fairfield area, features private bedrooms, shared bathrooms and a shared kitchen.

He discussed entering a code into the door to access the property, before being greeted by the hosts who showed him to his room - room number three - which again had a code-access lock.

Zac Jones.Zac Jones.
Zac Jones. | @zacjonesyoutube

Seeing his room for the first time, the Scouse content creator said: “Oh my gosh, this is actually nice. It smells fresh and I haven’t really got much to complain about.

“There’s people right outside the room so I can’t be too loud but look, it’s nice and clean, we’ve got some nice decorations all across the room.”

The room featured a wardrobe with drawers, a bin, flip-flops, a towel, bed and plants. Zac said: “Definitely was expecting it to be a little bit worse than this. It is cosy man. It’s a small little room but it’s cosy.”

Moving on to the bathroom, Zac noted that it was “spotless” and said: “I’m happy, might be moving in.”

He ended the short video by enjoying a coffee in the shared kitchen, noting: “Boss.”

