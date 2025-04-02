I stayed in a £23 Liverpool Airbnb and it was actually great
Liverpool YouTuber and TikToker, Zac Jones, is known for his ‘honest hotel reviews’ and films himself spending the night in some of the worst-rated or cheapest hotels around the country, including many in Liverpool, Merseyside and Lancashire.
While many of the content creator’s stays are less than fantastic, his recent visit to a £23 Airbnb in Kensington left him wanting to move in.
In a new video, which was shared on Instagram in collaboration with Livnb - Zac said: “I’ve picked up an Airbnb in Kensington for £23.” The property, located in the Fairfield area, features private bedrooms, shared bathrooms and a shared kitchen.
He discussed entering a code into the door to access the property, before being greeted by the hosts who showed him to his room - room number three - which again had a code-access lock.
Seeing his room for the first time, the Scouse content creator said: “Oh my gosh, this is actually nice. It smells fresh and I haven’t really got much to complain about.
“There’s people right outside the room so I can’t be too loud but look, it’s nice and clean, we’ve got some nice decorations all across the room.”
The room featured a wardrobe with drawers, a bin, flip-flops, a towel, bed and plants. Zac said: “Definitely was expecting it to be a little bit worse than this. It is cosy man. It’s a small little room but it’s cosy.”
Moving on to the bathroom, Zac noted that it was “spotless” and said: “I’m happy, might be moving in.”
He ended the short video by enjoying a coffee in the shared kitchen, noting: “Boss.”
