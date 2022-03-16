We hit the streets of Liverpool to get your thoughts after one of The Three Graces went on the market.

The Royal Liver building, one of Liverpool's Three Graces, has gone on the market with a price tag of £90 million.

This is only the second time the building has gone up for sale.

In 2017, it was sold to Luxembourg-based Corestate Capital Holding. The consortium includes Everton owner Farhad Moshiri.

Global real estate advisor CBRE, who were involved in the building's previous sale, is once again taking the reigns.

‘I think it’s priceless’

Anne said: "I think it's priceless, and I don't think anyone should buy it. It wouldn't be the same."

‘It’s the most beautiful building’

Kath said: "It depends who's going to buy it. It is a lot of money for anyone isn't it £90 million. So it depends who's going to buy it and what they're going to do with it because it's the most beautiful building, isn't it?"

‘It should be for the people of Liverpool’