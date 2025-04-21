I think Liverpool would be better if it had these 17 things, from trams to its very own theme park

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Apr 2025, 15:48 BST

Discover 17 suggestions from readers on how Liverpool can be improved, from enhanced infrastructure to cultural attractions.

Living in Liverpool is truly special, as the city is home to its own special dialect, incredibly beautiful buildings, amazing culture">culture and unbeatable views. But, there are some things that locals think would make it even better.

We asked our readers to share the things they wish Liverpool had or how they think Liverpool could be improved, with responses ranging from different weather">weather and more toilets to the return of a lost radio station and a comeback for trams.

Take a look at the 17 suggestions below and let us know what you think...

A bigger airport. Would our airport be so quick and easy if it was bigger though?

1. A bigger airport

A bigger airport. Would our airport be so quick and easy if it was bigger though? | Markus Mainka - stock.adobe.com

A tram system - like back in the day.

2. A tram system

A tram system - like back in the day. | Heritage Images/Getty Images

The return of Radio City, one of Liverpool's most loved former radio stations.

3. The return of Radio City

The return of Radio City, one of Liverpool's most loved former radio stations. | Alexey Fedorenko - stock.adobe.c

A lido or outdoor pool. We do have an outdoor sauna but this would be lovely in the summer.

4. A lido

A lido or outdoor pool. We do have an outdoor sauna but this would be lovely in the summer. | Volodymyr - stock.adobe.com

