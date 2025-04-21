Living in Liverpool is truly special, as the city is home to its own special dialect, incredibly beautiful buildings, amazing culture"> culture and unbeatable views. But, there are some things that locals think would make it even better.

-liverpool-according-to-the-latest-crime-data-5092126" title="The 19 safest neighbourhoods in Liverpool, according to the latest crime data"> The 19 safest neighbourhoods in Liverpool, according to the latest crime data

We asked our readers to share the things they wish Liverpool had or how they think Liverpool could be improved, with responses ranging from different weather"> weather and more toilets to the return of a lost radio station and a comeback for trams.

Take a look at the 17 suggestions below and let us know what you think...

1 . A bigger airport A bigger airport. Would our airport be so quick and easy if it was bigger though? | Markus Mainka - stock.adobe.com

2 . A tram system A tram system - like back in the day. | Heritage Images/Getty Images

3 . The return of Radio City The return of Radio City, one of Liverpool's most loved former radio stations. | Alexey Fedorenko - stock.adobe.c