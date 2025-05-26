Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims thanked members of the public who helped those injured after a car ploughed into people in Liverpool city centre.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims thanked members of the public who helped those injured after a car ploughed into people in Liverpool city centre.

She called it a “horrific incident”, telling a press conference on Monday night: “I want to thank all of the emergency services, partner agencies and members of the public who came to the assistance of the injured following this evening’s shocking incident, which we declared a major incident.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims of Merseyside Police

“This had been a joyous day in Liverpool with hundreds of thousands of people lining the streets to celebrate Liverpool Football Club’s victory parade.”

“A number of people have been injured and were taken to hospital,” she continued.

“In addition, a large number of people of all ages were treated at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment.”

Dave Kitchin, of North West Ambulance Service, said: “This is indeed an appalling incident, and we understand that people will be deeply upset.

“The people of Liverpool have shown many times before that you are a strong community and you support one another.

“All of us at North West Ambulance Service share with you the frustration that this wonderful day has ended like this, and we hope that those have been injured make a speedy recovery.”

Mr Kitchin said a paramedic on a bicycle was struck by the car but not injured, and added that some patients had self-presented at local hospitals.