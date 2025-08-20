'I was pretty worried...' Merseyside man finds 'cracked' window on flight to Ibiza
Aarron Greaves, 32, was flying to the White Isle from Manchester when he noticed the damage. He says he was concerned - but Ryanair staff assured him there was nothing to worry about.
Video shows Aaron, from St Helens, Merseys., poking his finger through the plastic cover. He said: "Everyone was scared and no one wanted to sit near it. I saw the crack after opening the window, so it was already there when I got on the plane.
"The crew came over and told us that an engineer has checked and it is structurally sound, but they didn't say how it happened. I was pretty worried, but it all worked out OK in the end."
Ryanair said: "We note that the window reveal (which is used only to protect the window from scratches) was found to be damaged and has since been replaced."