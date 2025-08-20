'I was pretty worried...' Merseyside man finds 'cracked' window on flight to Ibiza

A man got to his seat on a Ryanair flight to Ibiza - to find that the window next to him was 'cracked'.

Aarron Greaves, 32, was flying to the White Isle from Manchester when he noticed the damage. He says he was concerned - but Ryanair staff assured him there was nothing to worry about.

Video shows Aaron, from St Helens, Merseys., poking his finger through the plastic cover. He said: "Everyone was scared and no one wanted to sit near it. I saw the crack after opening the window, so it was already there when I got on the plane.

"The crew came over and told us that an engineer has checked and it is structurally sound, but they didn't say how it happened. I was pretty worried, but it all worked out OK in the end."

Ryanair said: "We note that the window reveal (which is used only to protect the window from scratches) was found to be damaged and has since been replaced."

