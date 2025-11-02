LDRS

People in Kirkby are ‘furious and distressed’ after being ordered to pay more than £10,000, just three months after being forced to leave their homes.

Beech Rise and Willow Rise were declared unsafe in July by Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) after long-standing issues with the fire alarm systems, leaving hundreds of people effectively homeless.

The prohibition notice issued by the fire service meant 160 households were compelled to vacate the building with no guarantee they could ever return. Those same people are now being asked to fork out thousands of pounds in maintenance and repair costs for flats they are unable to live in.

LDRS

People like Hossein Heravi, 63, who lived in flat 50 Beech Rise for the last three years, after investing his life savings to buy the leasehold. Hossein is now alternating stays with friends and family. He said: “I’ve been left unable to live in my own home, through absolutely no fault of my own.

“Now, to make matters worse, the new management company is demanding £10,000 in service charges. It feels completely unjust to ask leaseholders to pay for problems caused by others’ negligence. We have already endured so much stress, financial loss, and disruption we simply cannot and will not accept this unfair demand. I will not pay a single penny.”

The demand for money was issued by a property consultancy firm, acting on behalf of the head lessor and current management company, Rockwell (FC100). Earlier this week, the LDRS was contacted by several leaseholders who had received invoices for thousands of pounds, issued without any breakdown of costs or consultation about major works.

A spokesperson for the head lessor Rockwell (FC100), confirmed it had taken over the management of both blocks following the MFRS prohibition notice and that ‘significant work’ is needed. Adding it’s exploring the possibility of taking legal action against the previous resident management company.

LDRS

Acting on behalf of Rockwell (FC100), a spokesperson for the head lessor said: “During the time they managed the buildings, the resident management company amassed significant debts to suppliers and did not collect service charge money from a large number of homeowners, all of which has resulted in the current situation.

“In order to deal with the management of the buildings and seek to address the issues raised by the fire service in the prohibition notices significant work must now be undertaken.”

Elaine Shaw, one of the first people to purchase a property at Willow Rise in 2007, said she was “furious and distressed” after receiving the latest charges: “To ask for this money now, after everything that has happened, and from people who have done nothing wrong, it’s totally ruthless, and in my opinion, callous and immoral.”

In terms of Beech and Willow Rise – and so many other leasehold flats across the county – the ‘Right to Manage’ regulatory structure demands each housing complex sets up a management company comprised of all the leaseholders. This company appoints directors from amongst the leaseholders, often volunteers with no experience in housing management.

Those companies can commission a professional resident management company to take care of the day-to-day operations, maintenance and issue service charge invoices. There is currently no upper limit on what service charges can be, the only requirement is they are ‘reasonable’.

LDRS

Knowsley MP Anneliese Midgley is working with residents of the estate, and previously defined the situation as a ‘failure of a broken leasehold system’.

Responding to the latest service charge demands, Ms Midgley told the LDRS: “These residents have already paid tens of thousands in service charges over the past 15 years, yet many have been left effectively homeless due to historic mismanagement of the buildings. Now they are being asked to cover significant repair costs.

“Once again, those with the least are disproportionately affected by the consequences of poor management. It’s not on. I am in touch with residents and will continue to raise this with government ministers to do everything I can to support my constituents.”

Despite the fact both of these blocks are privately owned, the scale of the crisis back in May prompted Knowsley Council to intervene. The local authority stepped in to pay the waking watch and supported people in finding alternative accommodation.

However, the £3,000 per day costs meant this was only ever a temporary solution and once residents had secured accommodation elsewhere, the waking watch stopped and MFRS issued a Prohibition Notice, effectively closing down the blocks.

LDRS

Responding to the latest development, Cllr Graham Morgan, Leader of Knowsley Council, said: “It seems grossly unfair that those residents, who had kept up to date with their service charge payments, and didn’t want to move out are now being asked to pay again – and for what benefit given they no longer reside there?”

Cllr Morgan added: “The council would also support residents and join them in calling upon the Government to intervene, to identify those who are responsible for the lack of repairs and upkeep and to ensure that the repairs needed are delivered with the costs of such being met by those who are genuinely liable.”

Michael Jones also bought his flat in 2007, but estimates he has paid double the mortgage value in service charges: “To get a letter saying we owe them ten grand for six months’ worth of work is absolutely ridiculous, without even a breakdown of what the payments are for.”

He said there are no cleaners or caretakers currently working at the block and no visible maintenance taking place. “If it’s to do with major works, they have to go through a Section 20 consultation,” he added. “They can’t just add it to the service charge bill.”

“There’s 160 leaseholders who are being rinsed dry here and we might be the newest and most high profile case. But it makes you wonder how many more people across the country are going to be in exactly this situation.”

LDRS

Arunee Leerasiri is another one of the leaseholders and has lived in Willow Rise for the last two and a half years. She said buying her flat was one of the happiest days of her life. However, she said her situation has now turned to a nightmare, and is currently living in temporary accommodation.

Arunee said: “How can a company just decide to charge people whatever amount they feel like with no breakdown, zero consultation, no transparency? We can’t afford the damn bills, it’s outrageous. I don’t have that kind of money plus what I still have to pay the bank for the flat.

“I don’t have £11k laying around. Why are they collecting service charges when nobody lives there? I have to pay accommodation to live somewhere else as I cannot live in my own home. Where is the justice in all of this?”

Cases like Willow Rise and Beech Rise are popping up across England and Wales, as leaseholders in older or poorly managed developments face steep charges to address ongoing structural problems.

While government ministers have pledged to reform the system and expand leaseholders’ rights to take over management of their buildings, campaigners say existing residents remain vulnerable. In Knowsley, Anneliese Midgley MP said she will continue pressing for accountability and remains in dialogue with government ministers to find a workable solution.

For residents in Kirkby, the immediate priority is simply clarity on what they are being charged for and when, if ever, they will be able to return home.