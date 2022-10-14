Ian Byrne battles reselection, countdown to River of Light, Rare chameleons born at Chester Zoo

The MP for West Derby is facing a battle to be selected as the Labour candidate at the next general election. Ian Byrne, will go through a series of votes to establish whether he will be on the ballot for a second term in Westminster at the next general election.

Countdown to River of Light

There's less than a week to go until Liverpool's Waterfront is illuminated once again with River Of Light. For 17 nights from Friday 21 October to Sunday 6 November, The 2km walking trail will play host to a series of artworks created by local, national and international artists.

Rare chameleons born at Chester Zoo

10 extremely rare chameleons have have hatched at Chester Zoo. The Parson's chameleons arrived measuring just 2cm long and weighing just 1.5 grams following a 569 day incubation period. Conservationists at the zoo have described the breeding success as a "momentous event."