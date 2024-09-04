Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Those who crave pancakes, ice cream and milkshakes in the early hours may be in for a treat as a Wirral dessert shop could extend its opening hours to 2.00am.

Described as offering ‘the tastiest and most delicious’ desserts and cake ‘to die for’, Helly’s Sweets in Birkenhead has received rave Google reviews, with an impressive rating of 4.9 out of five stars.

According to its JustEat page, the shop, based on Grange Road West, currently offers food delivery between 5.00pm and 11.00pm Monday to Saturday and 5.00pm to 11.30pm on Sundays, but has asked the council for permission to open from 10.00am until 2.00am. However, between 12.30am and 2.00am each day, it would only be able to offer delivery following an agreement with Merseyside Police.

Helly's Sweets, Birkenhead. | Helly's Sweets via Google.

The licence for the dessert shop being up for review by councillors on September 11. A representation has been made by the council’s planning department pointing out the building can only operate until midnight Sunday to Saturday due to previous restrictions placed on the property.

Interestingly, Helly’s Sweets’ opening hours have already changed on Google and are listed as 4.00pm until 2.00am daily. According to Google, the hours were ‘updated by others’ three weeks ago, which would suggest that this change may not have been made by the business owners, Helly Ice Cream Ltd.