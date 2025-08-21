'Matcha lovers, it's time' - New matcha bar ICED opening in former Sblended Liverpool site
The new bar, ICED, is the latest venture of Bean, Liverpool’s much-loved independent coffee roasters and follows the opening of ICED in Sheffield.
The exciting new venue, located opposite the Odeon in the former Sblended site in Liverpool ONE, will serve iced matcha lattes, coolers, lemonades, and fresh smoothies, all made with local ingredients, organic ceremonial-grade matcha, and small-batch syrups made in Liverpool.
Revealing the opening date this week, Liverpool ONE said: “Matcha lovers, it’s time! ICED opens THIS Friday at Liverpool ONE.”
ICED will open at 2.00pm on Friday (August 22), and the first 200 customers will get a free drink.